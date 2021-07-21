Eid-el-Kabir El-Rufai sues for peace in Kaduna

From: Femi Oyeola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony, despite the security challenges in many communities.

He stated this in his Eid-el-Kabir message to the people of the State signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye and made available to media in Kaduna Yesterday.

He urged all residents to remain vigilant and be law-abiding as security agencies intensify anti-banditry operations to secure communities.

El-Rufai who congratulated the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-el Kabir called for prayers for the state and the country.

He also appealed for observance of Covid-19 protocols in the celebrations.

He urged that the example of faith and sacrifice the festival symbolizes should be emulated.

He commended “the resilience of citizens in these tough times and prayed for the blessings of Allah for the immense sacrifices that are being made.”