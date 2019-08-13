Eid-El-Kabir: Badaru slaughters 1,200 cows for people with disabilities

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has slaughtered 1,200 cows for distribution to less privilege people across the state.

The governor led the slaughter of the cows at the NYSC Orientation Camp Fanisau which was first of its kind in the history of the state.

He said, his government is always looking for any opportunity to make the people of the state happy, thorough welfare and other projects that can improve their lives.

Governor Badaru revealed that, the cows were provided and slaughtered by HESSENE Foundation in collaboration with the state government for the benefit of less privilege persons in this holy period of Eid-el-Kabir.

He explained that, one cow will be given to 7 less privilege persons and a total number of 8,000 families are targeted to benefit from the gesture.

In his speech, the Country Coordinator of the HESSEN Foundation in Nigeria, Shiekh As had Inyas said, the Foundation was established by Turkey indigenes living in Europe to assist less privilege around the globe.

Shiekh added that, the Foundation chose Jigawa for the distribution of the meat after a series of meeting with the state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

He commended the state government for its kind support in the area of security, accommodation, transport and other logistics for the success of the exercise.