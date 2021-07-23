Eid- el-Kabir: Asekutu felicitates with Muslim faithful

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Warri North Local Government Council Chairman, Honourable Smart Asekutu, has joined the Muslim world in celebrating this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

This was contained in his goodwill message to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and Warri North Council Area in particular.

“On behalf of the government and people of Warri North Local Government Council, I felicitate with the entire Muslim Ummah in our country and those in our local government area in particular on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration,” he stated.

While stressing the need for Muslims to imbibe the spirit of the celebration, Asekutu prayed for the disposition that would propel them to make sacrifices for the unity of Nigeria.

“It is my fervent prayer and wish that as you celebrate this occasion, which is reputed as one of the greatest feasts on the Islamic calendar, that the Almighty Allah fills all Muslim faithful with the spirit of love, tolerance, mutual forgiveness and greater urge for the unity of our country so that together, we can build for ourselves generations in a society we can be proud of, “ he added.