Eid-el-Fitri: Ortom urges Nigerians to pray for peace, security

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called for sustained prayers to end insecurity in parts of the country.

The Governor who made the call in felicitation message to Muslims in the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri, stressed that with prayers and commitment on the part of government and the people, the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks and banditry will be surmounted.

He maintained that the peace, security and unity of the country must be placed above personal and sectional interests, adding that keeping Nigeria safe and united is a task for all its citizens.

The Governor urged Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.

He acknowledged and appreciated the prayers made by the Muslim community for the State any time it is confronted by challenges.

Governor Ortom assured Benue people that the security of lives and property will remain the priority of his administration.