Eid-el-Fitr: Ganduje urges Muslims to pray for peace

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged Muslims to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for peace and stability of the country.

Ganduje made the call while briefing newsmen shortly after observing the Eid prayer at Kofar-Mata praying ground in Kano metropolis on Thursday.

He called on Nigerians irrespective of their religious background to continue to pray for peace and unity in the country.

“I also urge Muslims to remain steadfast and imbibe the culture of compassion, honesty and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The governor thanked Almighty Allah for his innumerable mercies that made it possible to witness this blessed day.

Ganduje also maintained that security of lives and property was everybody’s business.

“Security is everybody’s business and should not be left to the government alone,” he said.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen, urged Muslims faithful to pray for an end to insecurity in the country.

Zahradeen admonished Muslims faithful to use good teachings of the Eid to promote love and brotherhood as well as live in peace with one another.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that thousands of Muslims faithful including children dressed in colourful attires attended the prayer session.

The prayer session was attended by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, government functionaries, members of the state and national assemblies and head of security agencies as well as community and religious leaders. (NAN)