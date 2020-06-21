EHORECON boss wants FCT councils’ support

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Acting Registrar of the Environmental Health Officer’s Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), Dr Baba Yakubu Muhammed, has called for the support of all the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Heads of department of Environmental Health in the six area councils.

A statement issued yesterday by Kehinde A Openibo, Head, Press and Public Communication For: Registrar/CEO, said Dr. Yakubu made the call while he received the heads of department of Environmental Health in the area council, led by Sanitarian Sani Adamu of Bwari Area Council.

Speaking during the visit, he urged the team to support him to ensure success in the work.

“I need your support, we need to continue to interface and if there is any issue to be tackled, we need to collectively solve the issue by sitting down to discuss the problem and proffer a way forward.

“If we are able to put heads together, the Environmental Health profession will be stronger,”he said.

He however, advised that if they galvanize their efforts together, they would be able to have enough Environmental Health officers at the service of the local government.

According him, this is a mission and vision in the new direction of the council to strengthen Environmental Health services at the local government levels, because charity begins at home.

Meanwhile, the acting council boss expressed happiness to the visiting guests, saying “since they had shown their support and with calibers of the directors at the local government, he believes the profession will succeed”.

Earlier, the leader of the team who spoke on behalf of the other heads of department of Environmental Health in the area council, Sanitarian Sani Adamu of Bwari Area Council said they were in the Council to felicitate with the Acting Registrar and also to pledge their full support and readiness to partner with the Registrar to move the profession of the Environmental Health to an enviable height.

