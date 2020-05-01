Egyptian President condoles with Buhari over Kyari’s death

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President AbdelFattah el-Sisi of Egypt has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

In a condolence message to the Nigerian leader, President el-Sisi said: ‘’I have received with great sorrow the news of the passing of Mr. Abba Kyari, your Honorable Chief of Staff, as a result of contracting the novel coronavirus.

‘’On behalf of myself and the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, I extend my sincere condolences to you, and to the government and people of Nigeria and the family of the deceased.’’

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said the Egyptian leader noted that the danger that the world and the African continent faced today from the outbreak of COVID-19, underscored the need for concerted national and regional efforts to confront the pandemic.

The Egyptian President, according to statement, also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among African countries to contain the repercussions of the virus in addition to preserving the development and political gains achieved by the continent.

