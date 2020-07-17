Egbira people solicit for funds to build community hall

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The leadership of Egbira Tao Community Association in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has appealed to the general public for the financial assistance to build a community hall in the area.

The President of the association, Mallam Yakubu Abdulrahman Ozigi, who made this known while presenting his welcome address on the occasion of fund raising ceremony held at the Government Day Secondary School, Gwagwalada.

“It is a great pleasure and joy for me to stand before you today as the President of this great association (i.e Egbira Tao Community Association, Gwagwalada) to welcome you all to this august occasion of fund raising to build a befitting community hall in Gwagwalada”, he said.

His words: “If by God’s grace we are able to build this hall, it shall be of immense benefit to everybody including those that are not even residing in Gwagwalada”.

He said if the community hall is built, it would generate revenue for the association whenever the hall was rented out for ceremony.

Also speaking, the chief of Egbira in Gwagwalada, Dr Abdlkarim Ibrahim, said if the community hall is built, it would enable Egbira people to carry out social activities there.

He also said the community hall would be used to train the youths on skill acquisition programme in order to boost the revenue for the association.

He, therefore, urged the entire Egbira people to co-operate with one another for the overall development of their various associations in Gwagwalada and the FCT at large.

The UniAbuja ex-Vice-chancellor, Prof. Nuhu Yakubu Omeiza among the other dignities graced the fund raising ceremony.

