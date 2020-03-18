EFCC warns Bureaux de Change operators against illegal transactions

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola/Yusuf Idris Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has warned Bureaux de Change operators against illegal financial transactions.

EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu also directed that their activities should be monitored particularly in Kaduna and other states to prevent sabotaging the Federal Government’s efforts to stabilize the naira to the dollar.

In a press release signed by the Acting Head, Media & Publicity Tony Orilade and made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday, Magu stated that the Commission’s team had visited popular Hamdalla Hotel in Kaduna to monitor the activities of the group.

He warned that anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Bureaux de Change operators were also warned against hoarding, as it amounted to an act of sabotage, with a further warning that any individual or group caught involved in such illegal and illicit financial transactions will be made to face the full wrath of the law”.