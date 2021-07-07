EFCC trains 31 operatives on fraud offences

From: Femi, Oyelola, Kaduna

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has began a 3-day training to map out new techniques and principles of investigating and prosecuting anti fraud related offences.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in kaduna yesterday, the EFCC Chairman, AbdulRasheed Bawa said the training which is an initiative of the NSCDC will impacts up to date knowledge in investingating and prosecuting anti fraud related offences.

The Chairman who was represented by the Kaduna zonal Head of the commission, Harry Erin said the fight against bandits, kidanppers and terrorists needs a collaborative efforts to ensure success.

He said the commission would be providing 11 facilitators to grill the participants on the subject matter.

In his remark, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abubakar Audi said, “there is the urgent need for all hands to be on deck in order to build strong institutions for sustainable peace.