EFCC secures conviction of 23 internet fraudsters in Kaduna

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Kaduna zonal office of the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured conviction of 23 internet fraudsters.

The Head, Kaduna zonal office of the of the Commission, Mailafia Yakubu disclosed this during a press briefing held in Kaduna Today.

According to him, the convicted criminals are part of 48 internet fraud suspects arrested by operatives.

He added that the recent joint operations conducted by the Commission had yielded tremendous success while some of the suspects arrested, prosecuted and convicted, saying one of the suspect linked to FBI wanted list was arrested in Kaduna.

” Prior to the collaboration effort with the FBI, the Kaduna Zonal office of the commission through intelligence launches several sting operations on various computer related frauds which resulted in the arrests of 48 internet fraud in their hideout among which the zone secured conviction of 23 while others are in various stages of investigation and prosecution,” he said.

He explained that their collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is in their efforts to rid the society of economic and financial crimes , most especially internet fraud, popularly known as ( yahoo yahoo), cybercrimes.

He further pointed out that another mode of operation is to link up with their conspirators known as pickers residing around the globe to help them in receiving their loots through their dollar accounts domiciled all over the world for onward transfer to (Nigeria).