EFCC secures 1,218 convictions in 2019, says Magu

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Mustapha Magu has said that the Commission in 2019 secured 1,218 convictions and 48 from January 2020 to date.

He disclosed this during a press conference preparatory to the passing out parade of the Detective Inspector Course 5 holding today in Kaduna.

The EFCC boss said under his watch in the last four years, the commission has secured unprecedented number of convictions.

On the issue of assets recovery, Magu said that the commission has recovered billions of naira, millions of dollars, pounds sterling and other foreign currencies which has been handed over alongside the recovered monies and several forfeited properties to government agencies thereby saving the nation billions of naira in rent.

“ The profile of convictions secured is quite heavy and that it include former governors, captains of industry, former military chiefs, oil subsidy merchants and scores of players in the private sector.”

He stressed that as a commission, it will not relent in their efforts on anti-corruption fight, adding that “ corruption is destructive and should not be allowed to wreck more havoc in our country. We will never relent in our efforts to rid Nigeria of all forms of corrupt practices.

“ Nigeria shall never be corrupted because we will not give up and we will not surrender to the forces of darkness and greed in our midst.

“ We are training officers that cannot be intimidated by challenges, discouraged by threats or defeated by any obstacle that may come their way in the course of their career.

“Corruption is a mountain and it can only be broken by prepared men and women of valour and virtues.”

On the repatriation of the former Minister of Finance, Mrs Aliezon Madueke who is facing corruption charges, Magu said, efforts are being intensified to ensure her repatriation.

“ She has been placed on red alert in the Interpol but it seems she is under protective custody in United Kingdom, she has stolen not less than 2.5 billion dollars.

“ We will go after all the thieves regardless of their status and political parties,” he stressed.