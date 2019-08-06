EFCC raids ex Gov Yari, brother’s residents -Aide

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided and ransacked the resident of Zamfara State former Governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

Eye witness account, said well-armed security operatives arrived the former governor’s house at about 6:00pm last Sunday and stayed in for five hours ransacking the nooks and crannies of the house.

A witness who is a neighbour residing close to the ex- governor’s house identified as Malam Yusuf Mafara narrated that, “I was at the gate to return a cellphone owned by one of the security personnel attached to the house given to me to repair, just then a large number of security operatives from EFCC arrived and asked everybody there to vacate.”

According to the witness, the security operatives have simultaneously raided the residents of the former governor’s younger brother and that of one other house belonging to a state official of the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

“I cannot say what exactly were in some bags brought out from the residence of the former Governor by the operatives at the end of the operation but, some inquisitive neighbours who happened to go very close, contended that they saw money in bulk believed to have been found inside,” another witness who identified himself as Arma Ya’u claimed.

Asked to comment on the issue, former Special Adviser to the former Governor on Media and Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, confirmed the incidence, explaining that, “The former Governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, was away in Saudiyya for hajj but was fully aware of the operation.

“The operatives have contacted the former Governor on the issue, upon which he complied and asked his households to also cooperate for the operation to be conducted hitch-free, but nothing unlawful was found in the house,” Dosara added.