EFCC nabs 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Makurdi

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, recently arrested four members of a syndicate of internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspects, Gideon Damisa, Sunday James, Friday Ebosele and Okiemute Deborah, were rounded up by operatives of the Commission following intelligence report on their alleged criminal activities in and around Makurdi metropolis.

At the point of arrest, the principal suspect Gideon Damisa was in possession of a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 2010 Model, 1 iPhone, 2 Pro Max, 2 Infinix phone and ATM cards, among others.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.