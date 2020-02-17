EFCC holds anti-corruption walk in Edo

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have inducted residents of Benin into anti-corruption walk.

The road walk across major streets in Benin City and the King Square, began and ended at the Benin zonal office of the Commission on Friday morning.

The road walk tagged: “Nigerian youth match against corruption”, was aimed at mobilising youths against corruption.

Members of Edo Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) led by its Coordinator, Leftists Omobude Agho, officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Corps members, organised labour, and EFCC operatives led by the Head, Benin Zonal office of EFCC, Mr Muhtar Bello participated in the exercise.

In a remark, the Head, Benin zonal office of EFCC, Mr Muhtar Bello, said the future of Nigeria lies with the youths due to its large population.

He implored the media to expose the scourge of corruption and join the government in the fight against the scourge.

According to him, “Fighting corruption is not the responsibility of government alone, but it involves every individuals in society.

“So, for us to succeed in the fight against Corruption and build a Nigeria of our dream, we must involve the youths.

“The main target is to expose and mobilise the youths to help wipe corruption as well as use them to fight corruption because they are are the future leaders.

“We are also involving Nigerian to involve in the fight against corruption”, he said.

On his part, Edo State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adebayo Ojo, said the government is doing all it can to curb youth restiveness in the country.

He said that the presidency is making frantic efforts to give interest-free loans to corps members.