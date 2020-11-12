EFCC Chairman advocates for special anti-corruption courts

Share This





















Presents N29.871bn budget to House C’ttee

By Christiana Ekpa

The Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Abba Umar on Tuesday advocated for the establishment of special anti-corruption courts for quick dispensation of justice.

This was just as the Chairman equally disclosed that N29,861bn has been proposed for the 2021 budget made up of N24.407bn as personnel, N3.600bn overhead and N1.853bn as capital expenditure.

Umar, made the demand during 2021 budget defence and the performance of 2020 budget before the House of Representatives committee on financial crimes.

Enumerating the challenges faced by the commission, the acting chairman said “we need to have special courts to try corruption cases. We also have lack of personnel and thenissuenof security of our personnel”

He explained that the planned recruitment of new staff in 2020 could not be carried out due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Giving an appraisal of the 2020 budget, Umar informed that N32.694bn was appropriated for the commission, made up of N24.999bn as personnel cost, N3.600bn overhead and N4.094bn capital component.

He said as at end of September 2020, only N25.136bn was released, representing 76.88 percent. “Personnel cost, N21.398bn,overhead cost, N2.100bn and capital releases, N1.638bn”

The acting chairman further explained that out of the N25.136bn released so far from the N32.694bn appropriation, N18.823bn representing 74.88 percent has been fully utilised.

He said “ The sum of N24.999bn was appropriated as the commission’s personnel cost. Out of this figure, the sum of N21.397bn representing 86 percent has been released for payment of salary and allowances of staff on the commission’s payroll between january and september 2020. The sum of N17.603bn has so far been utilized as at the end of September, 2020.

“The sum of N3.6bn was appropriated for the commission’s overhead cost. Our of this figure, the aum of N2.1bn representing 58.33 percent has been released as at September 2010 to meet commission’s overhead expenses. The sum of N1.221bn has so far been utilized as at the end of September 2020.

“The sum of N4.09bn was appropriated for the commissions capital expenditure. Out of this figure, the sim of N1.638bn, which represents 40 percent has been released as at the end of September 2020. The procurement process for the 2020 appropriation is on going and the fund will be utilized as the procurement process is completed “, he stated.

Earlier, chairman of the House commitee on financial crimes, Hon. Isa Dutse commended the EFCC for judicious utilisation of their funds but requested the acting chairman to furnish the committee with details of the capital expenditure.

A member of the committee, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau) also sought to know why the commission’s has not been able to create offices in all states of the Federation but still maintains only 15 offices.

