EFCC arrests 3 suspects for conspiracy, obtaining money worth 7m

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi zonal office, has arrested three (3) suspects for conspiracy and obtaining money by false presence amounting to N7, 107, 540.00.

According to the Head Zonal, Public Affairs of the agency, Nwanyinma Okeanu, in a release sent to the media, said the suspects- Adewuyi A. Adebayo,31; Osikoya K. Gboyega, 44 and Akintunde Ogunrinde, 47 were arrested on September 9, 2019 following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their activities.

The commission said they were arrested at different locations in Lagos State sequel to a petition received from a complainant and transferred to Makurdi, Benue State.

The petitioner alleged that on 18th of February, 2018, he noticed his MTN line 08062751577 had stopped working as no calls or messages came to his phone and the phone displayed a message saying, ‘invalid SIM card’.

He went to the MTN office to lodge a complaint but was told to apply for a welcome back SIM that was not successful as someone else had swapped his SIM card in Abia State.

He immediately contacted his account officer at FCMB bank to inform them of the development and to change his alert phone number to another line only to discover that transactions had occurred on his account without his consent.

The threshold limit for online transfers on his account had also been increased above five hundred thousand Naira and the sum of Seven million, one hundred and Seven thousand, five hundred and forty Naira (N7, 107,540.00) removed from his account..

Further investigations revealed that a syndicate comprising of Adewuyi A. Adebayo,31; Osikoya K. Gboyega, 44, Akintunde Ogunrinde (a.k.a. Kekere), 47 and b (still at large) are alleged to be behind the fraud.

During interrogation, the suspects could not tell the name of their leader who they only know as Alhaji White (suspected to be the kingpin). Alhaji White is alleged to have met with Akintunde Ogunrinde a.k.a Kekere for a UBA account number. Ogunrinde approached Osikoya K. Gboyega who in turn approached Adewuyi A. Adebayo who supplied the account number used for the business.

The statement said the suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

