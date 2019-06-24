EFCC arrest 7suspected internet fraudsters in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna zonal office has arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters The Head of Media, Kaduna zonal office, Zanaib Sani Ahmed disclosed this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The suspects, according to the statement range between 20 and 33 years and were apprehended around 5a.m in their rented apartment along Ihejirika Close, Becky, Karu, Nasarawa State following an intelligence report.

The suspected yahoo boys among whom was a lady, were operating around Mararaba, Nyanya and Karu axis, Nasarawa State/FCT.

One of the suspects posed as an engineer working with Exxon Mobil, while the rest used fake identities to defraud unsuspecting people within and outside Nigeria.

The suspects, include, Peter Olu Tsetimi, Ogunbiyi Adekunle A, Emuze Omosigho Emmanuel, Isaac Daro Obozokhai.

Others, are Samuel Nana-Kofi Eruese, Edward Yusuf and Peace Manayin.

Items recovered from them include exotic watches/ necklaces, expensive phones, ipads, laptops and several fradulent documents.

Zanaib Sani Ahmed said further investigation was ongoing , while the items and documents recovered from the suspects would be subjected to forensic analysis and thereafter they will be charged to court.