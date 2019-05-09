EFCC arraigns 4 Kwara govt. officials for money laundering

Share This





















From Oluseyi Dasilva Ilorin

The Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin , presided over by Justice Baba Gana Ashigir has reserved ruling till later date in the bail application filed before it by four officials of Kwara state government who were charged before the court on the case of money laundering.

The accused persons dragged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC,include, Abubakar Ishaq, Shina Mudasir Akorede, Rasaq Maman Nur and Hafiz Yusuf.

At the resumed sitting of the court, counsel to the accused persons, Abdulwahab Bamidele told the court of their pending application for bail of the accused persons.

Bamidele said the application was filed on the 2nd of May, 2019 and pursuance to sections 35 and 36 sub- sections five of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

He explained that the application also rely on the provisions of sections 162 of the administration of criminal Justice Act which give the court discretionary powers on the issues of bail.

He urged the court to admit the accused persons to bail pending the final determination of the allegations against them , adding that the case does not involve human life.

Bamidele maintained that the bail application contained eight ground and supported by six paragraphs affidavits duly sworn to.

Reacting on the bail application, the prosecution lawyer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC, Mr Christopher Mshelia urged the court not to grant the bail application as requested by the accused persons.

He said in the alternative the court should direct an accelerated trial in the case.