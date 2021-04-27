Education remains our priority, says Gbajabiamila

By Christiana Ekpa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that education remains one of the major priorities of the 9th House of Representatives.

As such, Gbajabiamila said the House would do everything within its power to support educational institutions to have conducive learning environments.

This is even as the Speaker got praises from the management of the Lagos State University (LASU) for attracting various projects to the institution to aid learning.

Receiving the LASU management, led by the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, during a thank-you visit in his office in Abuja on Monday, Gbajabiamila said he was ready to attract more projects to the institution and others.

Welcoming the delegation, the Speaker said: “we’re excited to receive guests like you, because it’s part of nation building. Education is very important to us. It’s on the front burner of our agenda.

“So, whatever we need to do to improve education, we have to do it.”

Gbajabiamila expressed delight that the WiFi project he attracted to LASU had been of immense help to the students’ learning.

“I’m glad to hear that the Hotspot is working. In this 21st Century, we shouldn’t be left behind in Nigeria. The ICT facilities have to be used to aid learning.

“On the auditorium, we’ll ensure that we do it from the beginning to the end. You can count on me, you can count on the House of Representatives.”

Gbajabiamila was dismayed that some products of Nigerian universities did not worth their names due to poor learning, saying, however, that the House was ready to reverse the trend.

“We’re here for you. That’s why we’re elected. Whatever we can do, please let us know. I cannot sit here and say I know all the problems of universities.

“You have to tell us what your problems are. We’ll be more than happy. Whatever it’s within our power to do, we’ll do it. Thank you very much for coming.”

Earlier, the LASU acting VC, Prof. Oke, said the visit was to thank the Speaker for the various projects he attracted to the university.

“You promised us the digitalization, and it’s almost done. We want to thank you for the Hotspot points. You also promised us an auditorium, we thank you for that.

“We want to thank you for your interest in education. We are very grateful for what you’ve done to us and for your interest in our institution.

“I’ll like to report that the digitalization project is on course, and it’s almost done. On the auditorium, the people you’ve sent have come and met us. We’ve identified a site for that, and it will soon commence.”

On his part, the former VC of the institution, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, who had led a delegation to the Speaker in 2019 to make request for the projects, said the Speaker’s interventions had started paying off as LASU was now Number 2 in the Nigerian universities’ ranking.