Education Minister Commend NISRAL boss Over global award

Maryam Abeeb

The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has felicitated with the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing system for Agricultural Lending, (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhammed, on his global recognition as one of Fortune’s Top 500 CEOs.

In his congratulatory message released recently in Abuja, the Minister said the award by the CEO of TODAY MAGAZINE GLOBAL AWARDS 2021, is a testimony of the top managerial talent exhibited by Aliyu.

Nwajuiba who emphasized that Aliyu Abdulhammed is worthy to be celebrated, also congratulated him on his re-appointment as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NIRSAL Plc.

He said that the reappointment is a vote of confidence on Abdulhammed’s innovative leadership and robust initiatives he has put in his duties and responsibilities at NIRSAL.

These initiatives, the Minister stressed, have made NIRSAL “a successful National Institution that has discharged its mandate satisfactorily.”

Nwajuiba subsequently urged Aliyu not to relent in his efforts to take his organization to greater levels of innovation.