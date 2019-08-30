Edo youths protest marginalization in appointments

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Some youths from Ovia North East Local Government have alleged marginalization of their kinsmen in political appointments.

Spokesman of the group, Mr Imafidon Imadeyogie who led the peaceful protest on Thursday in Benin City, said despite their economic contributions towards national and State development, yet their people are excluded in government.

He appealed to the federal government not only to reckon with them during elections, but, in areas of government.

“What are our sins? This neglect must stop in Ovia North East.

“Enough is enough. “Political oppressors give us what belongs to us”, we deserve to be heard”, he said.