Edo University denies revocation of operational licence

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The management of Edo University, Iyamho, Edo State, has refuted the alleged revocation of the operating licence of the University.

The institution made the rebuttal yesterday in a statement released and signed by its Registrar, Dr Isoken Ogboro.

The statement described the information as “fake news” aimed at tarnishing the image of the University.

It read in part, “The attention of the management of Edo University, Iyamho has been drawn to a news item being peddled in some social media platforms.

“The University management wishes to inform the general public, parents, students and prospective applicants that the information being peddled is false, baseless and unfounded.

The University is running. In fact, admission for the 2019/2020 academic session is currently ongoing.

“The University authority wishes to use this medium to call on the general public to disregard the fake news aimed at tarnishing the image and name the university has built over the last few years of the University.

“The university management states categorically that Edo University, Iyamho, has no dispute over the ownership of the University.

The university is a property of the Edo State Government as it was established by a law of the Edo State House of Assembly, signed into law by the Executive Governor and given recognition by the NUC as the 41st state-owned University in Nigeria in 2016. The University is fully owned by the Edo State Government”.

The University management assured the general public that the institution would continue to maintain the highest standard possible in delivering quality education to Nigerians.