Edo poll: PDP accuses INEC of planning to favour APC

Share This





















…Tasks Prof Yakubu to speak up

…I don’t know what PDP is talking about, says Prof Yakubu

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

As the September 19 governorship election in Edo State draws closer, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has tasked the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to speak up on the information that the Commission is working in cohort with the APC and their candidate to rig the election.

The PDP said that it has information that INEC, through one of its National Commissioners, is going to allow APC and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu the use of cloned PVC on the day of the election in Edo state.

The main opposition party stated this yesterday during a press conference addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

However, Prof Yakubu, in a swift reaction, said that he did not have the details of the said information at the disposal of the PDP and as such would not comment on the matter.

Yakubu reiterated the determination of

INEC to conduct a free, fair and transparent election, which will be acceptable to all, in Edo State.

The PDP maintained that INEC owes it as a responsibility to give assurances to the people that the said information, which is already in the public space, is either correct or not.

The party maintained, strongly, that

INEC and Prof. Yakubu cannot keep quiet on this issue, stating that he must come and speak out on the allegation.

According to Ologbondiyan, “We have information and we want INEC to speak out on the allegation that one of its National Commissioners, Muhammed Mustapha Lecky is being used by Oshiomhile and Ize-Iyamu to manipulate SPOs and Local government POs in respect of the election of September 19 and we are challenging Prof. Mahmoud

Yakubu to speak out on this matter on the role that Mustapha Mohammed Lekki will play in this election.

“It is not enough for one character to seat down in Edo state and point accusing fingers.

“We are talking about what we have heard especially as it concerns manipulation in INEC and we are asking Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud to speak to it.

“We also heard that he is busy changing the list of ad-hoc staff recruited by INEC and collecting names from Ize-Iyamu and the former national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and reflecting such new names in the INEC list among those who will work for the commission on election day.

“Our position is that INEC and prof. Mahmoud cannot keep quiet on this issue. He must come and speak out on this allegation.

“We also have information that INEC working in cohort with the APC and their candidate is going to allow for the use of cloned PVC on the day of the election.

“ We have all these allegations and we want to assure the people of Edo state that the PDP is following up and seeking strategies to neutralise all these game plans”, the party maintained.

While commenting on the fear of insecurity as well as people who are likely to dress on fake police and military uniforms, Ologbondiyan said, “We have received assurances from the various security chiefs who would be involved in the election.

“We have also received assurances from INEC that it will play by the rules.

“So all we can ask and our sand is that they should walk their talk.

“It is not enough to make promises, then you go back and look idly and allow vandals, bandits, thugs that were used in Kano, Ekiti, Osun to come and cause mayhem in Edo state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...