Edo poll: Gov. Buni cautious electorate against violence

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe and Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, has appealed to electorate in Edo to avoid violence and during the Sept. 19 Governorship Poll in the state.

Buni made the appeal on Thursday in a statement signed by Mr Mamman Mohammed, his Director General of Press and Media Affairs in Damaturu on Thursday.

He said that APC had earlier directed its supporters to shun violence and any activity that contravened the provisions of the electoral law.

“I urge APC supporters including those from the opposition parties to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fair, credible and acceptable election.

“The people of Edo should be allowed to elect a leader of their choice and, the people’s wish should be respected.

“We are optimistic that the security agencies would check the excesses of trouble makers, protect the electorate and their votes,”Buni said.

According to the chairman, INEC has in the last few years made remarkable achievements in organising free, fair and credible elections.

“It should be supported and encouraged to improve on these achievements and that is how our democracy would grow, but not through violence,” he said.

He urged party leaders to refrain from making inciting and inflammatory statements capable of breaching the peace.

“As leaders, we should avoid statements capable of over heating the polity and creating tension. No responsible leader will preach violence,”Buni said.

He also admonished youths to resist those preaching violence.

“Your future lies in a peaceful election and purposeful leadership, the advocates of violence do not wish you good and have no programmes for your future.

“You should therefore distance yourselves from them,” Buni said. (NAN)

