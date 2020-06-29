Edo: PDP tasks Ize-Iyamu to show positive comments made by Oshiomhole

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo state governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to present any positive comment made about him by the erstwhile National Chairman of his party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The PDP predicated its challenge on what it called the “defeatist statement” credited to Ize-Iyamu who, being mortally devastated by myriads of negative public commentaries on him by Oshiomhole, is now claiming that the former governor also made some fair remarks about him.

The leading opposition party threw the challenge in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary , Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party challenged Ize Iyamu to make such positive comments made by Oshiomhole about him public.

The PDP stated that it is already in the public domain that Oshiomhole, in his official capacity as governor of Edo state, declared and even swore before God and man that Ize-Iyamu is an impostor, a fake pastor, rusticated student, a career dropout, acid bath assailant, liar, treasury looter; an incompetent and questionable character, who is only good for night meetings and not fit to be the governor of Edo state, among other damaging testimonials.

According to the PDP, “Furthermore, Ize-Iyamu’s claims, that Oshiomhole did not speak from his heart when he went public on him, is completely defeatist as the former governor repeatedly stated that he bore full responsibility for the statements he made against the APC candidate.

“Our party notes that Ize-Iyamu is not pursuing any defamation case to disprove the former governor. Instead, he is claiming that Oshiomhole also made certain fair comments on him.

“The PDP hereby challenges Ize Iyamu to make such positive comments by Oshiomhole public.

“Moreover, Ize-Iyamu must note that while he is seeking an unattainable cleansing in political purgatory, the people of Edo state have moved on in their irrevocable decision to continue to develop their state under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki and nothing, not even the lies, propaganda, vindictiveness and selfish interests of APC and its leaders can change the course of victory for Governor Obaseki in the September election”, it said.

