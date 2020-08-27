Edo PDP Candidate targets 100 farmers for empowerment

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has targeted over 100 peasant farmers in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State for empowerment.

He said this while addressing PDP members and supporters at Utoka Ward 10 and Iguoahodin Ward 12 on Wednesday in the Local Government Area where he promised to build a public schools and employ more teachers from the Community.

Obaseki, promised to give fertilisers and quality seedlings to the farmers in addition to technical expertise to bring investors to begin large scale farming to the area if re-elected for a second term in office.

The Governor whose first tenure ends on November 12, 2020, promised to construct Primary Healthcare (PHC) facilities and construct Utoka-Omi-Ogheghe Communities to create a market for farm produce from the locality.

“We will provide fertilizers and seedlings and money from the Government to over 100 farmers in Ovia. That is my promise to you”, he said.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of Ovia North East Local Government Area, Mr. Scott Ogbemudia, said that the support and cooperation that he has enjoyed from Governor Obaseki-led administration accounted for the basic amenities that he has attracted to the area.

Former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Godwin Emovoen and his counterpart, Mr. Nosakhare Aigbedion from Ward 11 declared for the PDP during the Ward-to-Ward rally in the Local Government Area.

