Edo PDP asks Buhari to search Oshiomhole’s house for arms, accuses Tinubu of vote buying

•APC: Allegation defies logic, make no sense

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has accused the former national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of stockpiling arms ahead of Saturday Governorship election in Edo State.

The party, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Leut. General Tukur Buratai to immediately order a sting operation at the residence of Oshiomhole at Iyamho in Etsako West Local Government Area of the State.

The State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare made the allegation at a Press briefing on Sunday in Benin City.

He said the move will help to stop the use of fake military personnel in camouflage ostensibly to intimidate eligible voters during the election by the former Governor of the State.

“We want to plead with the Chief of Army Staff, Leut. General Tukur Buratai and also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari to stop Adams Oshiomhole from using soldiers to intimidate Edo people. He should stop him from having soldiers as part of his security details.

“We are worried by the underhand tactics being employed by the APC because of the desperation which has caught up with them.

“Their disgraced formed national Chairman of APC now comes to Benin to intimidate our supporters with military vehicles.

“Soldiers dressed up in Camouflage, roaming the Streets of Benin trying to scare Edo voters with Oshiomhole leading the way.

“He (Oshiomhole) is an ordinary Citizen just like you and I. I do not know what right he has or what qualifies him to around the Streets f Benin, Auchi and Esanland intimating eligible voters.

“This has to stop. It is unacceptable and provocative. We cannot even if confirm of they are Nigerian army.

“We had written petitions to the Nigeria police and the Nigerian Army to execute a search warrant at his property in Iyamho to confirm what is there because we have information that he is stockpiling arms.

“Apart from what we saw at the Weekend. It is a trial run to see how people will react, going around from Street to Street with soldiers in Camouflage vehicles and uniforms. We believe that they are fake soldiers.

“His house has to be searched immediately. Our people will resist the use of military to intimidate voters on election day.

“We want to appeal to all Edo Citizens that this election is not a do-or-die for Governor Godwin Obaseki. What it is for free, fair and transparent election where a new Governor will be elected. Obaseki will get a second term.

“We ask all Edo people not to indulge in any form of violence. urge PDP members not to indulge in any violence. We urge PDP women especially not to retaliate when they are attacked or unprovoked.

“We have intelligence report that this is the only strategy that our opponent wants to cause trouble, violence and disrupt the election…”, he alleged.

Nehikhare, also accused the national Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu of planning to induce eligible voters in Edo State before and during the election to undermine the credibility of the election.

He further also advised Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State to stop meddling into Edo State Governorship election.

According to him, “The godfather, Tinubu has instructed the 20 Local Government Council Chairmen in Lagos State to contribute N10 million each amounting to N300 million to pay votes in Edo State on September 19, 2020.

“That is Lagos State tax-payers money that is being diverted to support his god son, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, which makes the APC Candidate in Edo State Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his grand Godson.

“We want Tinubu to stay away from Edo State politics and to carve his boundary at Ore in Ondo State. This is Edo State, which was once part of the Western Union…But, we have left that position. We are independent State.

“He (Tinubu) should not interfere in the politics of Edo State. This is South-South in Nigeria, let him mind his South West.

“The N300 million is to buy votes…We want to tell him that Edo State votes are not for sale.

“Majority of Edo people are proud race and we cannot be colonised again.

“We want to once again appeal to INEC and security agencies to stick with the oath of office they sworn to. We are not asking them to rig the election in our favour, but, to do the right thing on that day.

“They must be transparent, fair, credible in all their undertaken. Edo people will determine who govern them with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in their possession”, according to him.

But, the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Chris Azebamwan, denied the allegations by the PDP.

“That is what they are doing which is part of their gimmick and there is no truth in it.

“Tinubu is a man and if he wants to support election in Edo State, he does not need to go through the LGAs because he is no linger the Governor of Lagos State.

“The PDP allegation, defies logic and does not make any sense”, he said.

