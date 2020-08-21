Edo, Ondo polls: INEC warns against constitutional crisis

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked Stakeholders in the forthcoming Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States to embrace peace in order to avert constitutional breach in the elections which had been slated for September 19th and October 10th 2020 respectively.

The Commission cautioned political parties and their candidates to eschew the use of inflammatory languages designed to inflame passions or incite violence, adding that there is no alternative to peace

INEC national Commissioner and Chairman information and voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye disclosed this while declaring open a workshop for journalists on electoral processes and procedures in Benin, Edo State Capital.

He said that the Commission is also working effortlessly with the different security agencies to ensure blood spilling free polls in both Edo and Ondo states as well as fifteen other bey elections across the Country.

“There is no alternative to the peaceful conduct of these elections as the alternative will leave the people of the two states with a constitutional logjam that may be difficult to resolve. Political parties must eschew violence.

“On our part, we are determined and resolved to proceed with the conduct of the Edo and Ondo Governorship elections and all the outstanding bye-elections. In doing so, the Commission will not compromise the safety and welfare of its staff, ad-hoc staff as well as the voters. We will work closely with the security agencies to arrest threats and degrade acts of violence”.

Okoye explained that the commissioner has also introduced fresh innovations geared towards deepening the use of technology in the electoral process as well as guaranteeing transparency in the electoral process during the COVID-19 pandemic

He maintained that INEC will continue to partner the media to ensure transparency in electoral processes.

Earlier, the Edo resident electoral commissioner Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem said the workshop was timely especially during the period of COVID 19 pandemic.

