Edo/Ondo guber: Sensitive materials will be delivered timely, INEC assures

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has assured that all the sensitive materials required for the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections will be delivered ahead of time.

The Commission disclosed that it has already deployed all the non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. An INEC national commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education committee, Barrister Festus Okoye stated these during a sensitization forum for media practitioners in Benin, the Edo State capital.

According to Okoye, “the Commission has deployed all the non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections. “The training of all categories of ad-hoc staff is in full gear and all the sensitive materials required for the conduct of the election will be delivered ahead of time.

“As we have pointed out, the Edo and Ondo Governorship elections are end of tenure elections with strict and immovable constitutional and legal timelines.

“All stakeholders must therefore conduct their activities in a manner that does not jeopardize the due and constitutional conduct of the elections.

“Both elections are also being conducted in difficult circumstances. Political Parties and all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process must see the conduct of these elections as a national project that must be executed in strict compliance with all the safety protocols.

“There is no alternative to the peaceful conduct of these elections as the alternative will leave the people of the two states with a constitutional logjam that may be difficult to resolve.

“Political parties must eschew violence. Political Parties and their candidates must eschew the use of intemperate, inflammatory and base language designed to inflame passions or incite violence.

