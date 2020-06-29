Edo/Ondo guber: PDP rakes in N189m from sale of forms

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Not less than N189million was generated by the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, from the sales of nomination/expression of interest forms to governorship aspirants in Edo and Ondo States.

Four aspirants obtained forms for the Edo governorship election, while nine aspirants did same in Ondo.

The expression of interest/ nomination

forms of the leading opposition party cost N21million.

While the nomination form was sold for N20 million, the expression of interest form cost N1million.

The four aspirants who collected forms for the Edo State governorship are; Gideon Ikhine, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Barr Kenneth Imansuagbon and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Governor Obaseki however emerged as the PDP flag bearer for the September 19 governorship election, after the three other aspirants stepped down for him.

Some of the aspirants who picked the forms for the governorship primary in Ondo state are; Barrister Eyitayo Jegede, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the Ondo State deputy governor, Dr Eddy Olafeso, Barr. Sola Ebiseni, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, Mr Banji Ben Okunomo, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye and Chief Bode Ayorinde.

The PDP governorship primary to pick the party’s candidate for the October 10, this year’s election will hold in July, 2020.

The party has resolved to adopt indirect primary to elect its candidate, just like it did in the case of Edo State.

The PDP has already assured all the aspirants in Ondo state of its commitment to the conduct of credible primaries election on July.

