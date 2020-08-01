Edo/Ondo guber: PDP Governors urge Buhari, INEC, security agents to be impartial

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to play an impartial role in the elections.

The PDP Governors similarly urged the

security agencies to be impartial as well as maintain neutrality during the elections.

The Edo state governorship election has been scheduled by INEC to hold on September 19, this year, while that of Ondo will hold on October 10.

Rising from their virtual meeting, presided over by their Chairman, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, equally urged PDP supporters to stay vigilant and ensure that all votes are counted and all votes count.

The communique issued at the end of the virtual meeting and signed by Governor Tambuwal reads in part, “The Forum enjoined Mr. President, INEC and security agencies to play an impartial role in the elections in Edo and Ondo States, while urging PDP supporters to stay vigilant and ensure that all votes are counted and all votes count.

“The Forum further reviewed the various PDP Congresses in all States of the federation and resolved to continue to support the party at all levels to enthrone internal democracy and consequently good governance in not only the PDP controlled states, but in all the States of the federation.

“The Forum resolved to thank the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee of the PDP in the way and manner they conducted primary elections in Edo and Ondo States and the generally rancor free congresses in many states of the federation.

“It urged the party to continue to deploy conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve any disputes.

“The Governors deliberated on various issues concerning the Forum and the nation.

“The Governors encouraged all Nigerians to continue various efforts to contain the COVID-19 disease; and, lend support to the cooperative efforts between the States and Federal governments in the federation in the fight against the pandemic and in reopening of schools in a safe and responsible manner”, it said

The meeting resolved to set up two Committees of the Forum namely;

Legislative Liaison Committee: and

Legal Affairs Committee:

While the legislative liaison committee is expected to liaise with both the national and state legislatures on legislative matters, the legal affairs committee is expected to identify and coordinate legal matters affecting the Forum.

The legal affairs committee, in particular, is expected to guide the Forum on local government, inter-state and federal government relations.

It is also expected to explore various infractions of the Constitution by the Federal Government including the arbitrary and illegal deductions from the Federation Account.

The Forum welcomed formally the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and congratulated him on his emergence as the leader of the PDP in Edo State and the party’s candidate in the forthcoming September Gubernatorial election.

The Forum further resolved to lend its complete and total support to the PDP in Edo State in order for it to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The PDP Governors’ Forum congratulated Barrister Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, on his emergence as the flag bearer of PDP in the forthcoming October Gubernatorial election in Ondo State and resolved to support him and the party to recover Ondo State for the PDP in the election.

