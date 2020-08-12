Edo/Ondo guber: Advise APC to avoid interfering in INEC duty, PDP tells Buhari

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to advise his party (All Progressives Congress, APC) to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to carry out its responsibilities without interferences.

The PDP specifically reminded the President that Nigeria is standing before the global community on Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The main opposition party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party however observed that Nigerians have never witnessed the level of electoral impunity seen under the present administration.

According to the statement, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that it is a sad commentary for President Muhammadu Buhari, who won election on a free ballot in 2015 to contemplate or bemoan how he could have used security agencies to undermine the integrity of the electoral process in our country.

“Nigerians are aware that in the 2019 presidential election, such despotic and oppressive tactics were deployed to circumvent the electoral process and the wishes of Nigerians.

“As a party, the PDP hopes this is not a foreplay of what the APC and Buhari Presidency is planning to exert in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled for September and October 2020 respectively.

“Nigerians witnessed the overrunning of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Bayelsa and Kano states by the APC using compromised security officials and thugs.

“In Kogi State, a police helicopter was used to disperse the electorate, who were on the queue to perform their civic duties on Election Day.

“Mrs. Salome Abuh, a frontline woman leader of the PDP, was burnt to death by members of the APC in the Kogi State election. Till date, no member of Mr. President’s party has been interrogated or arraigned for that murder.

“Contrary to Mr. President’s expressed concerns, Nigerians have never witnessed the level of electoral impunity seen under his administration.

