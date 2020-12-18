Edo: Monarch on the run as hoodlums set palace ablaze

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Tragedy was averted on Tuesday in Benin when suspected hoodlums burnt down the palace of the Duke (Enogie) of Ukhiri Village in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Godwin Aigbe, ran away when the armed men invaded the palace.

Some artefacts were also said to have been looted at his palace.

Recall that on December 16, 2019, suspected assassins had attacked the traditional ruler leaving him with machete wounds.

The attack made him to abandoned his palace until the recent development.

Security sources hinted our Correspondent that police authorities in the State have been duly in formed.

Since Edo State Government proscribed the Community Development Association (CDA) in 2017, Ukhiri Village has been entrenched in a prolonged strife between Aigbe and some individuals in the Village.

The victim, Aigbe who later spoke to journalists in Benin on Thursday, recalled how God sparred his life during the incident.

Enogie Aigbe said, the report has been lodged with the police authorities for Investigation.

He appealed to the police to be thorough in their investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...