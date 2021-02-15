Edo IDPs seek scholarships, others from govs, FG, Int’l agencies

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro

Over 100 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in Edo State that have been offered admissions to study in tertiary institutions could forfeit their admissions while some undergraduates among them might drop-out from school due to their inability to pay their tuition fees and meet up other related financial obligations.

The displaced persons at the Home for the needy located in Uhogua Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State feel abandoned due to the inability of their Caregiver to pick all their bills.

They are appealing to the federal and State Governors including Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State to offer them Scholarships as a stop-gap measures towards easing their socio-economic burden — prolonged University lecturers’ strike and Covid-19 pandemic, that slow down the pace of academic progress.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, John Ayuba, 100 Level student of University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State, said, “one of the threats to our education as IDPs in Edo State is lack of fund”, fears that if the situation persist, some of them could drop-out of school and have their dreams shattered, one year after about 100 IDPs who were offered admissions to study in tertiary institutions of their choices, withdrew from schools due to financial constraints.

The 22-year-old Law student from Borno State that resides at the Camp, said: “Now that we have already started our University education, it will not be good to drop out at this level due to the lack of funds or scholarships.

“I watch news everyday and we are pleased with what Governor Umara Babagana Zulum is doing. We want him to come here (IDPs Camp) and come to our aid. When we finish our University education, we are still going to develop Borno State in particular and Nigeria at large.

“We are standing for all displaced persons. So, when we get education, it is a sure proof that we are going back to help the needy and develop the entire society.

“It is difficult for the man of God, and Coordinator of the Camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunso alone to provide Scholarship for thousands of people, meet our needs, provide hostel accommodation for everybody giving the economic situation in Nigeria”, he said.

According to him, “Apart from education, there are other areas in which we need support. You cannot learn with empty stomach. So, we need food. There are thousands of IDPs that could barely feed once in a day. So, we are appealing to the Governor to help us with food.

“Healthcare is another challenging issue that we have at the Camp. Sometimes when you go to the health Centre when a sick person goes to the dispensary, you can’t get some medicine. Why? They will tell you it is not available — out of stock because there is no money to buy medicine.

Also speaking, Rifkatu Ali, 300 Level Law student of Edo University, Iyamho, Edo State, recalled her ordeal after she fled Borno State, the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency and found refuge at the IDPs Camp six years.

