Edo guber: Stop overheating the polity, PDP tells Oshiomhole

….Urges Buhari to call him to order

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has strongly cautioned the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to stop overheating the polity of the state and the nation.

This is even as the PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order regarding how he has been going about the governorship campaign in Edo State.

The Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee, PDP National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said this while addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan, who is also the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, declared that the party’s campaign has noted the trend and propensity by the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Ize Iyamu and Oshiomhole campaign to entrench violence in Edo state.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary said, “We strongly caution Adams Oshiomhole to stop overheating the polity of Edo and the nation just because he and his candidate have no agenda to market to the people of Edo state.

“Oshiomhole should remember that Edo state is called the heartbeat of the nation and he should not create a crisis that would have a spiral effect to other parts of our country.

“We hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari to rein in Oshiomhole, whom his party had summarily dismissed and now hovering around Edo state seeking for where to perch.

The PDP National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election pointed out that the declaration by the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, that he will follow the footprint of the former APC National Chairman, Oshiomhole, has “destroyed his own campaign in his pipe dream of becoming the governor of Edo state”.

The PDP Campaign Council asserted that such comment from Ize-Iyamu is a direct insult to the sensibilities of the people of Edo state.

Continuing, the PDP national campaign council said, “It is laughable that after much orchestration, Ize-Iyamu has abandoned his plagiarized SIMPLE Agenda, (which, in any case, he had no capacity to execute) to follow Oshiomhole’s detestable “go and die” policy.

