Edo guber: PTF provides INEC with 3,000 thermometers

Share This





















…As Yakubu warns against violence

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has made available 3,000 thermometers for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for deployment to the various polling units in the State.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu made this known while speaking yesterday at the invitation PTF to brief the nation on the preparations for the forthcoming elections, in particular Edo governorship election.

The PTF had similarly supplied INEC with initial 100 units of the thermometers which were deployed to Nasarawa for a State House of Assembly bye-election recently.

The INEC Chairman has however assured the PTF of the prudent use of these thermometers in Edo, stressing that the same thermometers will be moved, three weeks later, to Ondo for the governorship election on the 10th of October 2020.

According to the INEC Chairman, “I wish to reassure the people of Edo and Ondo states of our determination to conduct free fair and transparent elections.

“Let us all work together to also ensure that the process is peaceful

“Happily, PTF has supplied, initially 100 units of the thermometers which we deploy to Nasarawa, and I’m also glad to say that they have made available 3,000 thermometers to be deployed to the polling units in Edo State.

“I want to assure the PTF of the prudently use of these thermometers in Edo and we’ll move the same thermometers three weeks later to Ondo for the governorship election on the 10th of October 2020”, he said.

The INEC Chairman pointed out that COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted virtually every facet of life worldwide including elections.

He stressed that Electoral commission’s are now required to organize free fair credible and in the context of COVID-19, safe elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...