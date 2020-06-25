Edo guber primary: 2,229 delegates to elect PDP flagbearer

Share This





















…As party’s NWC dissolves S/S zonal committee

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A total of 2,229 delegates will today converge at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin, Edo state capital, to elect the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan confirmed this to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

The national secretariat of the PDP has already put in place a 5-man committee to conduct the party’s governorship primary today.

The committee is headed by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Other members of the committee are; Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Bello Matawalle, Zamfara, Senator Lilian Ekwunife and Solomon Bulus Maren as the secretary.

Ologbondiyan disclosed that all sensitive materials have been dispatched to Benin for the smooth and effective conduct of the primary.

He assured that the primary election would be held in strict compliance with COVID’19 requirements.

Ologbondiyan also confirmed that members of the Electoral Committee already in Benin

Four aspirants were initially screened and clear for the primaries.

These aspirants are; Gideon Ikhine, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Barr Kenneth Imansuagbon and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Two of the aspirants-Gideon Ikhine and Ogbeide-Ihama, reports said, have stepped down from the contest.

With that development, the PDP governorship primary is going to be between Governor Obaseki and Imansuahbon.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the South South Zonal Committee of the party and announced a new Caretaker Committee.

The action of the NWC, according to Ologbondiyan, is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The newly constituted South South Zonal Caretaker Committee, which is chaired by Chief Dan Orbi, is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South South Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC enjoins all members of our great party in the South South zone to continue to work harmoniously especially as the party works with the people of Edo state for a successful governorship election in September”, Ologbondiyan said in a statement.

Oibi, who was the immediate past Chairman of PDP in Efo State, replaced Mr Emmanuel Ogidi.

