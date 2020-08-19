Edo guber: PDP wants Gambari, Oshiomhole questioned over leaked video

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Campaign Council, for Edo Governorship Election, (PDPNCCEGR) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to reassure Nigerians over the forthcoming elections in the country by immediately ordering that former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole and the Chief of Staff, Prof. Gambari be questioned over a trending video since Monday.

The amateur video showed Oshiomhole walking alongside Gambari, with the former Edo state governor saying, “Arrest…deal with and the whole will change,” while Gambari responded saying “we will go beyond…”

The Secretary, Publicity Committee of the PDP National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election, Mr Kola

Ologbondiyan gave the charge while addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday over the matter.

Ologbondiyan, who is also the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, called

out the presidency over the trending video showing Oshiomhole Gambari, at the Presidential Villa, in which alleged discussion on the arrests of certain individuals, ahead of the September 19 governorship election, was held.

“The PDP National Campaign Council on Edo governorship election charges President Buhari to reassure Nigerians by immediately ordering that Adams Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari be pulled in for questioning over the video”, Ologbondiyan said.

According to him, “The video has validated earlier revelations of plots by Oshiomhole and the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to use compromised security operatives being mobilized by certain individuals in the Presidency, to arrest innocent Nigerians, including traditional, faith-based and community leaders on trumped up charges, ahead of the Edo election.

“It also confirms our stance that Adams Oshiomhole and the APC candidate have completely lost ground in Edo state, hence the plot to clamp down on the people.

“Nigerians and the people of Edo state now know those to hold responsible should there be cases of illegal arrests, assassinations and unexplained killings, sudden disappearances of prominent people, accidental discharge by federal security operatives and mysterious accidents in the course of this Edo governorship election”, the Campaign Council said.

Continuing, the PDP Campaign Council for Edo Election said, “Nigerians were alarmed by the video in which Oshiomhole was seen emphatically urging the Chief of Staff to Mr. President on the need to clampdown on certain unnamed Nigerians to achieve political suppression and submission ahead of the Edo election.

“Our National Campaign holds that the presence and involvement of the Chief of Staff to the President and the fact that the discussion held within the precincts of the Presidential Villa, have made the Presidency complicit and place a huge burden on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Already, there is anxiety in the public space that the discussion between Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari as captured in the video is an extension of discussions that must have held behind closed doors in the Presidential villa”, it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...