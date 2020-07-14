Edo guber: PDP tasks INEC, security agencies on fairness, credibility

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Ahead of the September 19 this year’s governorship election in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that all the electoral processes are allowed for free, fair and credible.

The PDP specifically declared that the people of Edo state have made up their mind to re-elect Governor Obaseki and as such INEC and security agencies must ensure that all the processes allow only for free, fair and credible election.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The main opposition party maintained that for the people of Edo state, the September 19 election is a referendum and determined march for freedom from the stranglehold of the repressive, heartless, vindictive, exploitative and corrupt All Progressives Congress.

The PDP described the mass defection from the APC to its fold, ahead of the Edo governorship election, as an end-of-the-road signpost for the APC and its embattled candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The party also acknowledged the solidarity of thousands of members of other political parties, who have also adopted and expressed support for our candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as their preferred choice for the election.

According to the statement, “Our party has been receiving daily reports of massive surge for PDP membership cards in our state, local government and ward offices, following the soaring popularity of Governor Obaseki and the PDP across the state.

“This is in addition to the expressed support of various volunteer groups, as well as professional bodies, community associations, trade unions, youth groups and other critical players across the voting population of the state.

“The PDP notes that with the gale of defection and mass flow of support from the people of Edo state, the APC candidate would soon look back and find himself standing alone.

“Following the surge, the PDP has directed all our ward offices across the state to expand their registration capacity to ensure adequate accommodation for all Edo people in their irrevocable quest to realize their aspiration on the platform of the PDP.

“Our party notes that the Edo people are already aware that unlike the suppressive and corrupt APC, the PDP is the only true platform where their voices, wishes and aspirations as individuals and as a people, are completely guaranteed at all levels and all without the oppressive control of corrupt god-fathers.

“Furthermore, our party is already aware of the worsened crisis, disagreements and trepidation in the APC over their imminent crushing defeat by the Edo people.

“For the people of Edo state, the September 19 election is a referendum and determined march for freedom from the stranglehold of the repressive, heartless, vindictive, exploitative and corrupt APC.

“The PDP therefore charge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agencies to note that the people of Edo state have made up their mind to re-elect Governor Obaseki and as such must ensure that all the processes allow only for free, fair and credible election on September 19”, it said.

