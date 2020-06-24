Edo Guber: PDP drags Justice Obile before NJC over alleged gross misconduct

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has forwarded a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC), in respect of Suit No: FHC/PH/CS/69/202O, accusing Hon. Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile of the Federal High Court Port Hacourt Division of being used to do a hatchet job for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The party in the petition dated 23rd June 2020 and signed by Dakzel Longii Shamnas, for the PDP) and cited specifically asked the NJC to order that the matter be transferred to the Federal High Court, Abuja division.

The party equally requested for disciplinary action against Justice Obile for entertaining a matter in which he lacks jurisdiction.

The PDP, in its petition, prayed that “The Chief judge of the Federal High Court be advised to reassign the suit to a Judge of the Federal High Court sitting at the Abuja Division of the Court; and immediate disciplinary action be commenced against Hon. Justice E.A. Obile of the Port Harcourt Division of the Federal High Court for invidiously assuming jurisdiction and taking sides in the political conflict in Ede State with a view to disrupting the political process”.

The party stated that Justice Obile, while going through originating processes before assuming jurisdiction, should have recognized that the Port Harcourt Division of Federal High Court was chosen to make it impossible for the Defendants to appear before the court and to have tall hearing in the matter.

