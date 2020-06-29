Edo guber: My emergence as PDP candidate, divine, by Obaseki

Share This





















….Says PDP shielded him, deputy with umbrella when pushed into the rains by APC

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki has declared that his emergence at the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the September 19 gubernatorial election in the State was ordained by God.

This is even as the Governor thanked the PDP for providing him and his deputy, Hon.Philip Shuaibu with a big umbrella for shelter when their former party, All Progressives Congress, APC, pushed them out in the rains and storm.

Obaseki stated these at the weekend when he was formally presented with his certificate of returns as candidate by the PDP by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Obaseki pointedly declared that in their hours of tribulation, when the APC pushed them out in the rains and storm, the PDP came out handy with a huge umbrella to give them cover and shelter.

He however reaffirmed that he would be running a joint ticket with Philip Shuaibu in the September 19, this year’s governorship election in Edo State.

According to him, “What all these occurrences in the last fortnight tell me is that there is a hand of God that orders things.

“I want to commit to you that in line with the ideal and motto of this party, me and my deputy, (by the grace of God, is going to be my running mate, for the September 19 election), because you do not change a winning team. I want to commit to you that we shall promote the ideals of this great party and you can always count on us.

“Whenever the National Working Committee calls on us, we will be there. “We have no choice because from what I have seen from my brother governors in this party, what they have done and what they did for us in the party, revived my political career, I have never seen that level of commitment.

“In our hours of tribulation, when we were pushed out in the rains and storm from our political party, you came out with that huge umbrella to give us cover and shelter.

“It was only when we entered the house (PDP), that we then realised that this was the house we should have been in the first instance.

“Because we now saw that the values in the house are the values we cherish and the values we live for. Values of justice, values of law and order, values of care for our people, putting the people first. “These are the values we have always been in pursuit of, which we found in this new house in which we have been graciously accommodated.

“I must thank members of the National Working Committee, the quality of governance, the quality of response that I have witnessed, that have enabled us achieve much in less than one week, because of the responsiveness of the national organising secretary.

“They followed up on every issue and every document. When issues came up, the National Legal Adviser was there to respond to all our inquiries. The National Publicity Secretary checked on us every day.

“We want to tell you that we are very grateful and to assure you that the Edo people told us that ‘where every you go, we will go’.

“On further consultation, they told us that there was a party where most of us came from, go and explore the possibility of us going back there.

“So by the grace of God, we have no doubt that victory is going to be ours on September 19.

