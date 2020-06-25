Edo guber: BoT congratulates Obaseki for emerging ss PDP flagbearer

Share This





















…Seeks formidable unity ahead 2023

By Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Godwin Obaseki for emerging as the party’s flag bearer for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The BoT of the PDP, in a statement by its Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, called for formidable unity among party members so that PDP will emerged as ruling party in 2023.

The BoT congratulated the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and the PDP governors for their tireless efforts in bringing Obaseki into the PDP family.

He thanked the state executives and other members of the BoT for their efforts in sustaining the party.

The Chairman of the BoT said: “On behalf of over 100 PDP BoT members, who serve as conscience of the party, I wish to sincerely congratulate first the entire people of Edo state inclusive of all political parties, especially members of our party PDP who encouraged Governor Obaseki to quickly move to PDP.

“My biggest congratulations goes to Governor Obaseki who quickly understood the APC dirty game in their effort to mock and disgrace him.

“I want to appeal to the leadership and all members of PDP to continue making our party strong and more united in our efforts to rule Nigeria come 2023. The party should shun actions that will not bring progress.

“The BoT is ever ready to work with party members especially our NWC and governors.

“We congratulate all the South south governors for producing all PDP governors from their zone and appeal to other governors to do same.

“I want to assure the party and all members that BoT is one and united and is ever ready to carry its responsibilities as the conscience of the party”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...