Edo guber aspirant lists job creation, agric as priority if elected gov

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Edo State and member, House of Representatives,

Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama has promised to tackle unemployment headlong if given the mandate to govern the state.

Hon. Ogbeide-Ihama stated this Thursday shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the PDP headquarters, Wadata House, Abuja.

The aspirant, who is Chairman, House of Representatives’ committee on Culture and Tourism, equally promised to invest in the agricultural potentials of the state with a view to revamping the state’s economy.

His words, said: “The whole idea is a call to service. I am in a mission to do things differently in Edo. For me, I think that we have passed a situation where people should be dying of very basic and avoidable ailments. Our hospitals must be brought up to standards to meet up with international standards.

“Our security system must be well equipped and properly managed. We must have a database of those that are governed in the state.

“Employment is very key while education is another angle that drives development. All of these we shall do differently. There are schools there right now but how many of them are well equipped? How may of the teachers are well trained?

While expressing confidence in his ability to win the election for the PDP, the lawmaker noted that in 2015 as an opposition politician, he won election against all odds, saying,

According to him, “I won in 2015 with Adams Oshiomhole as the governor of the state and I was in opposition.

My opponent was the sitting speaker from APC.

“The second one, the same thing happened. The governor (Godwin Obaseki) was from my own constituency and from APC and I won again- both elections with double digits lead and no court cases.

“So, convincingly, the people of Edo state and especially my constituency which is the heart of Edo state, have shown clearly that they have confidence in me and I have also been able to show them that I can stand up and represent them. However, whoever gets it, I will stand with the person. But let God’s will be done.”

Coming short of labelling incumbent administration in the state a failure, Ogbeide-Ihima added that the people are yearning for a purposeful-driven government that would give them a sense of belonging.

He said, “If you see what is happening in Edo today, you will imagine that the people are yearning for that change, that transformation, that restoration to the days of great men like Samuel Ogbemudia and Ambrose Alli. It is a time to deliver to the people their rights and dividends”.

He also pledged his readiness to cut down the cost of governance if he clinches the ticket and goes ahead to win the September 19, 2020 poll.

The Edo state governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is slated for June 23.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...