Edo guber: 35 opposition parties endorse gov Obaseki re-election

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

35 opposition parties in Edo on Friday endorsed the re-election of governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu for a second term in office.

The coalition comprises registered and de-registered political parties.

The Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and CPP, Mr Collins Oreruan disclosed this at a Press Conference in Benin City.

He stated that they decided to collapse their structure in support of governor who is the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic party in the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in the State.

Oreruan said: “We resolved that instead of acting as individual entities, it will be more effective to support the governor as a block with our existing party structures across the State.

“We also advised our individual governorship candidates to withdraw and join hands with the governor to consolidate on the growth, developmental legacies and foundation he has laid in his first tenure.

“We shall work in synergy with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to mobilise voters at the grassroots for the reelection of the governor.

“We have seen his positive economic development, positive industrial revolution,positive comprehensive and qualitative educational programmes and positive agricultural values chains among others.

Oreruan noted that under governor Obaseki led government, the state had witnessed peaceful atmosphere for businesses and industrial growth adding that, it has created employment opportunities for the youths.

He, further explained that the governor’s educational and agricultural revolution in the state has attracted commendations from national and international community.

According to him, our grassroots campaigns shall be issue based, highlighting the visible projects and programs of Obaseki’s administration devoid of lies, character assassination and false propaganda.

He said “Our support for Obaseki is total, cohesive, progressive and focused on better life for the people of the state.

He listed some of the political parties to include Social Democratic party, SDP), United Peoples Party (UPP), Kowa party, Accord Party, Action Democratic Party (ADP), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Party (ADP)and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) among others.

Also speaking, the PDP deputy state chairman, Mr Harrison Omagbon thanked the members of the CPP for the support endorsement of the party’s Candidate.

Omagbon said: “This is a marriage of convenient to ensure victory for our governorship candidate.

“PDP chose Obaseki because of his developmental strides in the state and his viability. We are convinced he will do more in his second tenure.

Mr Kennedy Odion, the Chairman of United Peoples Party(UPP) who also spoke during the briefing said the developmental strides of the governor informed their decision to collapse structures to ensure Obaseki’s re-election come September.

