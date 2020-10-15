Edo govt tasks Psychiatric hospital mgt on peace-building

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Edo State government has tasked the management of Federal Neuro-Psychiatric hospital, Benin on peace-building to hasten the healing process in the institution which had been plagued by crisis.

It assured that the newly appointed Medical director of the hospital, Dr. Imafidon Agbonile will bring his wealth of experience to bear in his assignment haven served as hospital as Head of Clinical Services of the hospital for over Eight years.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Efe Stewart, disclosed this on the sideline of a reception party by members of Staff of the hospital in honour of the newly appointed Medical Director of the institution, Dr. Imafidon Agbonile on Wednesday in Benin City, Edo State Capital.

“He (Dr. Agbonile) should embrace everyone here and open a new page of fellowship. Before now, there has being rancour at the hospital. This hospital is known for petitions. Left, right and Centre. But, for sometime, the hospital has being relatively calm.

“He (Dr. Agbonile) should continue in that good spirit what he has started and I believe that in the power of the almighty God, he will succeed”, he advised.

On his part, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Imafidon Agbonile, stated that he will promote industrial harmony in the hospital under his watch.

He also promise to activate other revenue streams and opportunities in the hospital in order to achieve set goals and objectives in line with public service rules without passing the financial burden on hospital patients.

He also promised to complete ongoing projects, and provide healthcare services

According to him, “Mental illness brings you down the ladder of social economic scale. And that makes you to be operating at a disadvantage position in terms of disposable income.

“We cannot afford to increase this rate too much like the way we wound have love to do in general practice.

“There are ways and means we intend to meet our target. When I was vying for this office, I presented the strategic plan. As part of the interview session, you are expected to have a mission and strategic plan. And I am sure that it was acceptable to the authorities.

