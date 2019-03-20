Edo govt sues for partnership with journalists

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Edo State government has sued for partnership with practising journalusts in propagating the programmes and policies of the government.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Paul Ohonbamu, enjoined them to cross check reports before publication.

He said this when the executives of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday.

He also tasked the to take the welfare if its members seriously.

According to him, “the Correspondents Chapel and the NUJ will all work in unison for the government of the day, especially in propagating lofty policies and programmes of government.

“Where there are contradictions and misconceptions, we should always correct the things to be corrected.

“You can come to us because we have many people in society who only see the cup half empty, but do not see the cup half full. Therefore, any cup that is half empty is also half full.

“I am particularly happy with the Correspondents Chapel. Some of you have fought institutions before through handwork, struggle and perseverance”, he said.

He promised to present the request made by the group to appropriate authority for consideration.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu, said the election of the executives has put paid to the division that bedeviled the group sometimes ago.

She appealed to the Commissioner to remind the State government, Godwin Obaseki to redeem his earlier promises he made to the Chapel.

They donation of bus, equipping of the Chapel’s office complex with modern Information Communication technology (ICT) facilities and assist members with working tools.

The Chairman also appealed to the Commissioner to help repair the leaking roof of the Chapel’s Secretariat.