Edo govt orders compulsory vaccination of teachers, others

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro

The Edo State Government has ordered compulsory vaccination of all Basic and Senior Secondary schools teachers including frontline workers across the State against Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease beginning from Monday May 10, 2021 resumption date for Third term academic activities.

Permanent Secretary Edo State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Stella-Maris Imasuen in a Government special announcement, assured that the State Ministry of Health Staff will be on ground to administer the vaccines to teachers in their various schools as from Monday May 10, 2021.

Imasuen in the circular dated Friday May 7, 2021, urged Heads and Principals of both Public and Private schools to carryout the Government directive and ensure strict compliance to the Covid-19 protocols which include compulsory use of face mask and regular hand washing amongst others.

The circular which was sighted by the Newspaper, also directed the schools Heads and Principals in Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas were hitherto operating morning and afternoon sessions to revert to the normal time of 8:a.m and 2:p.m., explaining that non-pharmaceutical equipment have earlier been distributed to all schools” by the Government.

Part of the Circular reads: “Edo State Government has also directed that as frontline workers, all teachers are to be COMPULSORILY vaccinated against Covid-19 as Staff of the Ministry of Health will be on ground administer the vaccines to teachers in their schools”.

A few months ago, the State Government announced a shift in sessions in schools in the densely populated Areas of the State in a bid to flatten Covid-19 curve and health safety protocols.