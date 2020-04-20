Edo govt declares 10-day curfew over Coronavirus, criminality
By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin
The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday declared a ten-day curfew in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus and check criminality in the State.
According to the statement from the official twitter handle of the governor (@governorobaseki), the ten days curfew was to ensure strict compliance with measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
He noted that the order will be reviewed after 10 days when they must have increased screening and testing.