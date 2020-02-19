EDO/ Delta Customs Command rakes in N1.8bn revenue in January

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The EDO / Delta Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, has said that it generated N1.8billion revenue in January 2020, adding that it targets N32 billion in the year.

Area Controller, EDO/ Delta Command, Mr Alajogun Olaniyi who spoke to journalists in Warri, on Tuesday said that the Command had been saddled with the responsibility of collecting N2.7billion monthly amounting to N32billion target in 2020.

He said in January, “We made N1.8 biillion ,It is always like that at the beginning of every year all over the places because businessmen are expecting what budget and government policies will look like, and before now, our monthly Collection used to be N1.5billion and for the entire year, we are supposed to collect N18billion , and on Tuesday, the headquarters rolled out the target for 2020 and EDO,/ Delta Command has been saddled with the responsibility of collecting N2.7billion every month and a yearly collection of N32billion.”

The Controller said that the target given to the Nigerian Customs Service for this year is almost N2trillion hence the upward review of what every Command must collect.

adding” the revenue that we will be Collecting will be largerly be based on the volume of Cargo that we are able to get Considering the peculiar nature of the Warri Port.It is not very active, but we are hopeful that things will get better, however,on our part, the best we Can do is to ensure that the little Cargoes that Comes, we Collect all the Collectable revenues by Putting in our best expertise and making sure no revenue that is Supposed to go into government coffers goes untapped.”